Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 9.8% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,243,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,346,000 after buying an additional 910,216 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,349,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,324,000 after buying an additional 2,229,349 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.3% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,690,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,965,000 after buying an additional 227,276 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,197. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.