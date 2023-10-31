Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.54.

DOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$96.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

TSE:DOL opened at C$95.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$92.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.89. The firm has a market cap of C$27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$74.36 and a 52-week high of C$97.20.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 2,201.73%. Research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.4645012 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

