Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Dominion Energy

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.