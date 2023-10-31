Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.10

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 32720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.93.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Down 12.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.20. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $207.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 79.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 93.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4,670.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

