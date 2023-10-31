Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, HSBC lowered Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,016.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,307,000 after buying an additional 468,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,454,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,795,000 after purchasing an additional 399,384 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 555,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after purchasing an additional 378,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 809.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 246,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,762 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
