Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $87.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.85.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

