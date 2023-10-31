DuPont de Nemours (DD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 09/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $56.83 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.12.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DD

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $510,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 115,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,198.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.