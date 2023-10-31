dYdX Self Reported Market Cap Hits $439.22 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. dYdX has a market capitalization of $439.22 million and $96.44 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dYdX has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can currently be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00006939 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,765,523 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

