Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Shares Up 5.4%

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.71 and last traded at C$8.85. Approximately 277,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 211,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Dye & Durham Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.82. The company has a market cap of C$479.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.34.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$120.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.80 million. Dye & Durham had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham Limited will post 0.102976 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.90%.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

