Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DYN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,999. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $15.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $425.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $25,143.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,304 shares of company stock valued at $72,073 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 560.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.