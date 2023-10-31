Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $49.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

In related news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $151,835.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 321,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,538,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 210,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after purchasing an additional 189,992 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

