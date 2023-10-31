Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $193.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

EXP has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.63 and a 200 day moving average of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,066,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $375,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,323,637.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,926,000 after buying an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,022,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 137.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,036,999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,109,000 after buying an additional 600,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

