Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.48-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Ecolab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $2.89 on Tuesday, hitting $162.04. 134,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.25 and its 200 day moving average is $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

