Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 10.5% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 52.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,263,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,318,000 after purchasing an additional 437,225 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV stock opened at $447.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $454.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

