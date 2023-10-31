Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ESRT

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $8.24 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,240,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,226,000 after purchasing an additional 154,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,428,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,070,000 after purchasing an additional 385,930 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,306,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,444 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,286,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,224,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 5,804,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 366,025 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a REIT that owns and manages office, retail and multifamily assets in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area. ESRT owns the iconic Empire State Building the World's Most Famous Building and the newly reimagined Empire State Building Observatory that was named #1 attraction in the US for the second year in a row, in Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.