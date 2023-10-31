Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,313,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,069,715. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall S. Mccrea III purchased 50,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $689,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,769,267 shares in the company, valued at $93,348,191.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,149,000. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

