Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after buying an additional 2,618,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,377,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,488,000 after buying an additional 1,830,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

