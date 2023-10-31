Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Enzo Biochem Stock Up 2.2 %

ENZ stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

