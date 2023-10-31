Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Epiroc AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Performance
Epiroc AB (publ) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.1529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.
About Epiroc AB (publ)
Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for exploration, and water and energy; and related spare parts and services for the mining and infrastructure industries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Epiroc AB (publ)
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.