Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.25

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.56, with a volume of 78363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 755.73%. The company had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $1,408,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 125.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 174,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

