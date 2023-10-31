Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Evans Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVBN

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EVBN stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $40.57. The firm has a market cap of $135.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 18.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evans Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 385.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,990,000 after buying an additional 254,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 101.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 148.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 45,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 23.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 226,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 42,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 334.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 33,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.