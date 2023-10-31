Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Eventbrite has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 19.89%. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eventbrite Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Eventbrite

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 100,568 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $1,130,384.32. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 181,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Eventbrite by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Eventbrite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

