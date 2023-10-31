Evercore Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

