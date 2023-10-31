Evercore Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,987 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,495,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,245,185,000 after buying an additional 671,806 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $147.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

