Evergy (EVRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.94 per share for the quarter. Evergy has set its FY23 guidance at $3.55 to $3.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.55-$3.75 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Evergy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Evergy has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

Several brokerages have commented on EVRG. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Institutional Trading of Evergy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 33.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 57,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Evergy by 9.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 373,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,526,000 after acquiring an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,189,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

