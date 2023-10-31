Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Position Raised by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after purchasing an additional 93,382,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 3,322.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,181,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,684,000 after acquiring an additional 146,937 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $48.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $65.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

