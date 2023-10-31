EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 97,853.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 282,554,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,873,134,000 after buying an additional 282,266,153 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,000,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after acquiring an additional 306,853 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,332,000 after acquiring an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.93. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $112.14 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.1532 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

