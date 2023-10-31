EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 872 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $379.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.92 and its 200-day moving average is $371.54. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.62 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

