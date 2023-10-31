EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.39 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

