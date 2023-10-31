EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $92.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.52.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

