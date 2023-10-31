EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $930.14 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $924.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $929.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.88.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

