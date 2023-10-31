EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95. The company has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

