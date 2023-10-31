Everspin Technologies (MRAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Everspin Technologies has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $0.01-$0.06 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $15.75 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 11.65%.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $195.94 million, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.27. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRAM. TheStreet upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRAM

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $412,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,150.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 13,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $130,565.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,866.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $412,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,150.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,426 shares of company stock valued at $904,081 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13,153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,826 shares during the last quarter. 42.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.