Exelixis (EXEL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.59 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 30,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $631,530.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,602.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,493. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,917,000 after buying an additional 1,683,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,284,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,546,000 after buying an additional 220,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,019,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,152,000 after buying an additional 423,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,768,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,549,000 after buying an additional 201,810 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,752,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,251,000 after acquiring an additional 924,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

