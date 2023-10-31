Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $108.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $128.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.