Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,818 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $16,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $852.05 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $427.09 and a 52 week high of $940.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $884.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $822.74. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The company had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $878.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on FICO

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total value of $202,608.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,259,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 2,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $889.30, for a total value of $2,522,054.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,593,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,994,546. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.