FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th.

FB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. FB Financial has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $2.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

FB Financial Stock Performance

FBK stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBK. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Insider Activity

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,863,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,448,329.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.57 per share, for a total transaction of $198,705.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,875,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,474,459.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,184.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,863,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,448,329.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $596,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in FB Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

