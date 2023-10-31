Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.56%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

