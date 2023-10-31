Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Performance

FBCG stock opened at $28.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.01 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77.

About Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

