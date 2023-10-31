Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.74. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.84 million during the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 67,679 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

