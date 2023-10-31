Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 3.5% This Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $3.79 or 0.00011090 BTC on popular exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and $138.99 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.



About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,165,102 coins and its circulating supply is 461,402,794 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

