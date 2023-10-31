First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from First Business Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.22.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

First Business Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. First Business Financial Services has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $254.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

Insider Transactions at First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FBIZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $59.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, insider Jodi A. Chandler sold 6,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $210,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Business Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 584,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 107,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 53,225 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIZ. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Business Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

About First Business Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

