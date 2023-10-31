First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from C$28.00 to C$25.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. First Quantum Minerals traded as low as C$16.20 and last traded at C$16.70, with a volume of 1785204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.50.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total value of C$1,857,496.86. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.90. The stock has a market cap of C$11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.9971449 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

