First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FPL opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

