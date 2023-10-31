First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is a positive change from First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSE:FPL opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Uber goes driverless
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Exxon Mobil or Chevron? Which is the better buy?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.