First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. On average, analysts expect First Watch Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.7 %

FWRG stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Watch Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director William A. Kussell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $193,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,795 shares in the company, valued at $790,607.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 355.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 574.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FWRG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised First Watch Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

