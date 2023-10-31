FMC (NYSE:FMC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.96, but opened at $56.17. FMC shares last traded at $53.60, with a volume of 256,564 shares trading hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FMC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer bought 992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.62 per share, with a total value of $75,015.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,056 shares in the company, valued at $987,294.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.59 per share, for a total transaction of $151,180.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

