Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40-447.52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $429.48 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Forward Air from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Forward Air

Forward Air Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ FWRD traded down $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.70. 55,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,870. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $121.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $99,980.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble acquired 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,980.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle R. Mitchin bought 1,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.63 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,832.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,544 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FWRD. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Forward Air by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Forward Air by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.