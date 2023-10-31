Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Franklin Electric has a payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

FELE opened at $85.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $107.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Report on Franklin Electric

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $58,687.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $470,652.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,324.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $58,687.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,668.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Electric

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.