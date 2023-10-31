Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.

Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $36.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRAF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

