Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd.
Franklin Financial Services has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $36.55.
Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.
