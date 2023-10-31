Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.50.

ULCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.56.

Frontier Group stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $807.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares in the company, valued at $722,807.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Frontier Group news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 183,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $1,515,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,807.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,024,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,275,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 701,529 shares of company stock worth $5,641,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,268 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,749,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,659,000.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

